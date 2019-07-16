× Autopsy: Missing Grand Haven man drowned

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Investigators have determined the cause of death for a man who was found in the Grand River after going missing for several days.

Autopsy results have found 25-year-old Dylan Tarr drowned after going missing early Friday morning. His body was found in the Grand River east of the US-31 drawbridge on Sunday.

Police said there are no signs of foul play, and the investigation into the circumstances leading up to his death are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.