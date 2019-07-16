Chief: Suspect in Muskegon Hts. police officer shooting arrested

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot a Muskegon Heights police officer earlier this month.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas tells FOX 17 that Dayvon Davis, 21, was arrested Tuesday at a business in Fruitport. Thomas says that Davis was armed and wearing body armor when police arrested him.

Thomas also says that Davis was cuffed with the handcuffs of Officer Robert Kooi, who was wounded in the shooting on July 6. Kooi is recovering from the wound and is expected to return to duty later this year.

A second person was taken into custody at the scene for questioning.

Muskegon Heights police was assisted by the FBI, the U.S. Marshals and Michigan State Police.