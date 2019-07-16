Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Chief: Suspect in Muskegon Hts. police officer shooting arrested

Posted 2:29 PM, July 16, 2019, by

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot a Muskegon Heights police officer earlier this month.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas tells FOX 17 that Dayvon Davis, 21, was arrested Tuesday at a business in Fruitport. Thomas says that Davis was armed and wearing body armor when police arrested him.

Thomas also says that Davis was cuffed with the handcuffs of Officer Robert Kooi, who was wounded in the shooting on July 6. Kooi is recovering from the wound and is expected to return to duty later this year.

A second person was taken into custody at the scene for questioning.

Muskegon Heights police was assisted by the FBI, the U.S. Marshals and Michigan State Police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.