Enjoy an evening of music at 104.5 SNX Party in the Park

Local radio station WSNX is celebrating 10 years of it's annual outdoor music concert, Party in the Park.

At this year's event, Fifth Third Ballpark will be filled with big-name acts, including Juice Wrld, T-Pain, MAX and DJ Prim.

The concert will take place on July 18. The parking lot opens at 3 p.m., and the gates open at 4.

The first 500 people in line will get a free gift.

Tickets start at $39. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit 1045snx.com.