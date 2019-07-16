GRSummerProject Talent Showcase and Community Project Update on July 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The arts can be used to send a powerful message and provide a great opportunity for mentoring. Such talent shines bright when it comes to those involved with the #GRSummerProject, and they're hosting a Talent Showcase and Community Project Update to highlight such talent.

The #GRSummerProject is a program that connects youth with funding, mentors, and opportunity to implement the change they want to see in our local communities.

The program is a partnership with Magic 104.9, Grand Rapids, and surrounding area schools. Students will share a problem they want to solve and be teamed up with other students to solve the problem. The focus is on areas like community advocacy, business, music, and sports.

One of these projects is giving six student teams and seven student artists to show off what they've been working on at the Talent Showcase and Community Project Update at HOME in the B.O.B. on Saturday, July 20.

The event will be from 5-7:30 p.m.

Head to grsummerproject.org for more information.