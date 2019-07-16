Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man charged with making bomb threats at Cass Co. Courthouse

Patrick McMeeken, mugshot

Patrick McMeeken

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – A man has been charged for making a bomb threat at the Cass County Courthouse last month.

Patrick Kyle McMeeken was charged Friday with False Report or Threat of Terrorism, Conspiracy to Commit Obstruction of Justice and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. He is also charged as being a Habitual Offender.

The Cass County Sheriff reported that on Friday, June 21, two 911 calls were made at about 8:45 a.m. saying a bomb had been placed in the courthouse and it would go off when a timer expired. The building was evacuated and searched, but no devices were found.

