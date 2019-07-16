Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Missing girl in northern Michigan found alive and well

Posted 11:41 AM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:03PM, July 16, 2019

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. - A missing two-year-old in northern Michigan has been found alive.

Michigan State Police say that the girl is well. They say she walked to a nearby residence about a quarter mile to a half mile west of where she had last been seen.  Police say that location was on the outskirts of where they had been searching.

Gabriella Vitale wandered away from her family's campsite early Monday morning, while the family was packing up to leave.

The girl is being taken to an area hospital to be checked. She had gone over 24 hours without water, but first responders say she was in good shape.

More details to come...

