Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Moped driver hospitalized after hitting stop sign

Posted 7:01 PM, July 16, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A moped rider was injured after crashing into a stop sign Tuesday in Kalamazoo.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Oakland Drive and Whites Road.

Police said the driver lost control, sending the moped off the roadway and into a stop sign.

The driver wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained multiple injuries. They were taken to an area hospital after the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.