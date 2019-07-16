× Moped driver hospitalized after hitting stop sign

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A moped rider was injured after crashing into a stop sign Tuesday in Kalamazoo.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Oakland Drive and Whites Road.

Police said the driver lost control, sending the moped off the roadway and into a stop sign.

The driver wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained multiple injuries. They were taken to an area hospital after the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.