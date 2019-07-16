Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Grand Valley State University Students will be shelling out a bit more for their degree. On Friday the university approved a 3 percent tuition for in-state undergraduates for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The GVSU Board of trustees raised tuition for full-time Michigan undergraduate students by $376 annually for the lower division rate and $392 for the upper tuition rate.

This year's tuition increase is lower than in previous years. For more information on rates, visit gvsu.edu.

2. The 10th annual Restaurant Week GR is set for August 7-18.

More than 70 food establishments will be taking part in this year's event. They'll be creating special menus that highlight fresh, local ingredients.

To learn more about the dining options, head to restaurantweekgr.com.

3. Craig's Cruisers Family Fun Center continues to expand. The family fun center just opened up an outdoor zip line to their list of attractions in Grand Rapids.

Riders will experience a bird's eye view from 130 feet in the air, propelling 650 feet over the mini-golf courses and outdoor go-kart track.

Craig's Cruisers Family Fun Centers are local and family-owned, serving West Michigan families since 1979 with four locations: Silver Lake, Muskegon, Holland, and Grand Rapids.

4. Good news for low carb eaters, you can now chow down on pizza guilt-free.

Blaze Pizza is rolling out a keto-friendly pizza crust, making them the first national pizza chain to do so.

Clocking in at six net carbs, the gluten-free crust is made from alternative ingredients such as flaxseed, cheese, and eggs.

The restaurant chain is also introducing a cauliflower-based crust for its vegetarian fans.

Starting today customers can order the new dishes online and through Blaze Pizza's mobile app.

In West Michigan, people can find Blaze Pizza in Kalamazoo and Portage.

5. A new study shows that living near the water could hold the key to happiness.

New research finds being close to a body of water can boost mental health.

Blue spaces such as a river, lake or ocean help the mind move into a meditative state, which can lower stress levels, heart rates, and ultimately increase a sense of happiness.

Living near a body of water not only helps during the day but also at night. Research shows people who sleep close to nature often get a better night's rest.