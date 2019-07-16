Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Norton Shores standoff suspect arraigned

Posted 8:08 PM, July 16, 2019, by

A mug shot of Zachary Luttrull.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A suspect who was in a 10-hour standoff with police on Saturday in Norton Shores is facing multiple charges.

Zachary Luttrull was charged Tuesday with third-degree arson, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing police, two counts of felony firearm and being a fourth-time habitual offender.

Police say Luttrull barricaded himself into a home on Hawley Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers were called to the home by the family who lives inside.

Investigators said the suspect knew the family and didn’t choose the home at random.

 

