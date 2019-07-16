× Police: Fatal Muskegon Heights shooting ‘likely self-defense’

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A person was killed in a shooting Saturday in Muskegon Heights in what police believe was an act of self-defense.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Jefferson Street near Barney Avenue.

Police said two people were sitting in a vehicle when an armed suspect entered and announced it was a robbery. However, both people inside were armed and opened fire at the suspect after they fled the vehicle.

Officials say the shooting was likely self-defense based on the evidence. The case is still being reviewed by police and the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office.