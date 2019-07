Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREMONT, Mich. -- The 29th annual National Baby Food Festival kicks off in Fremont Wednesday.

The four-day fest runs through Saturday, July 20 and features fun for the entire family with entertainment, a kiddie parade, carnival, sidewalk sales, and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

The World Famous Baby Crawl will also be taking place, along with a baby food eating contest.

Our Sarah Grimmer spoke with organizers about what families can expect new for this year's festival.