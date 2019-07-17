× $55K in car parts taken from Calhoun Co. dealership

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Authorities are searching for two men after $55,000 worth of vehicle parts were stolen from a Calhoun County car dealership.

The thefts happened between 3:30-5 a.m. Sunday at Henkel Chrysler Jeep Dodge on Dickman Road in Springfield.

Someone driving through the parking lot looking at vehicles noticed several Dodge Chargers and Challengers sitting on blocks and notified authorities.

Wheels and tires totaling to over $55,000 were taken from the vehicles, and authorities say the damage done adds up to another $15,000.

Authorities said the suspects left the scene in a new Penske rental van.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.