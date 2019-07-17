Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis

(AP) Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emojis that of course include cute critters, but also expand the number images of human diversity.

The announcement coincides with Wednesday’s World Emoji Day .

Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.

And then there’s the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.

New emojis routinely pop up every year. Earlier this year the Unicode Consortium approved 71 new variations of emoji for couples of color.

Apple said its new emojis will be available in the fall with a free software update for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

