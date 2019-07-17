× Authorities: Suspect stole van after crashing stolen car

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a suspect who ran away after crashing a stolen vehicle in Kent County.

A deputy identified a stolen vehicle near the intersection of 28th Street and Patterson Avenue and called for backup. The vehicle continued to the intersection of Burton Street and East Paris Avenue, where it was stopped in traffic and blocked by other vehicles.

Kentwood police officers held up traffic at the intersection in an attempt to arrest the suspects without a chase. However, the driver jumped the curb and went north on East Paris Avenue.

Authorities say both people inside the vehicle tried to jump out while it was still moving, but it hit a pole and ejected both of them.

After the crash, the suspects ran away. One was arrested a short time later, but the other is believed to have stolen an Enterprise rental van from a nearby parking lot.

The vehicle is described as a white full-size cargo van.