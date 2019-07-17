Beach Hazards and Air Quality alerts in effect for Thursday

FOX 17 – The heat cranks up on Thursday, but it may not be a good day to go to the lake, or anywhere outside for that matter.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Thursday and Friday for the Lake Michigan shoreline Ottawa, Muskegon and Oceana counties. Southerly winds will build creating strong currents and high waves, which will make swimming dangerous. Beaches that are particularly affected are South Beach in South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

For those not in the water, an Air Quality Action Day has also been issued for Thursday. Elevated levels of ozone are expected in Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Van Buren counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the “unhealthy” range for people with sensitive health issues. An Air Quality Action Day is also in effect for Berrien and Cass counties along the Indiana border.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Ft. Wayne, Indiana for Berrien, Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties for Thursday through Saturday for temperatures in the 90s and heat indices of over 105.