City: Kalamazoo hydrants to be opened by city staff only
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – It may be hot, but you are not allowed to open fire hydrants to cool off in the City of Kalamazoo.
The city is reminding residents that opening a hydrant on your own could cause injuries, traffic problems and damage to underground pipes and infrastructure. Anyone who sees an open hydrant that is not authorized, should call the city at 269-337-8148.
City officials say that some hydrants will be opened during hot weather at the discretion of the Director of Public Services. City staff will open the following hydrants at times from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.:
- Back end of Interfaith (Building #1038), far NW corner
- Burrell and Lawrence
- Krom and Clay
- Washington and March
- Sherwood at the Roosevelt Apartments
- Clarence and Jackson
- Hays Park and March
- Hays Park and James
- Charlotte and Sherwood
- Northway and Princeton
- Fairbanks and Center
- Church and Norway
The water park on Florence near Burrell and the Kik Pool at Upjohn Park are also open for all residents.
42.291707 -85.587229