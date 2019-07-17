× City: Kalamazoo hydrants to be opened by city staff only

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – It may be hot, but you are not allowed to open fire hydrants to cool off in the City of Kalamazoo.

The city is reminding residents that opening a hydrant on your own could cause injuries, traffic problems and damage to underground pipes and infrastructure. Anyone who sees an open hydrant that is not authorized, should call the city at 269-337-8148.

City officials say that some hydrants will be opened during hot weather at the discretion of the Director of Public Services. City staff will open the following hydrants at times from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.:

Back end of Interfaith (Building #1038), far NW corner

Burrell and Lawrence

Krom and Clay

Washington and March

Sherwood at the Roosevelt Apartments

Clarence and Jackson

Hays Park and March

Hays Park and James

Charlotte and Sherwood

Northway and Princeton

Fairbanks and Center

Church and Norway

The water park on Florence near Burrell and the Kik Pool at Upjohn Park are also open for all residents.