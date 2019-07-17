Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Excessive Heat Watch issued for southern Michigan counties

Posted 9:28 AM, July 17, 2019, by

(FOX 17) - Now, it is really going to get hot.

The National Weather Service office in Ft. Wayne, Indiana has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the southern Michigan counties of Berrien, Branch, Cass and St. Joseph from Thursday afternoon through Saturday night.  Afternoon highs for Thursday through Saturday are expected to be in the 90s, with heat indices expected to be between 105 and 110.

Temperatures are also expected to rise throughout the West Michigan viewing area. Advisories have not been issued by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service office at this time.

Wednesday's temperatures are expected to reach 90. For the latest forecast from FOX 17, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.