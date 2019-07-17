Excessive Heat Watch issued for southern Michigan counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(FOX 17) - Now, it is really going to get hot.

The National Weather Service office in Ft. Wayne, Indiana has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the southern Michigan counties of Berrien, Branch, Cass and St. Joseph from Thursday afternoon through Saturday night. Afternoon highs for Thursday through Saturday are expected to be in the 90s, with heat indices expected to be between 105 and 110.

Temperatures are also expected to rise throughout the West Michigan viewing area. Advisories have not been issued by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service office at this time.

Wednesday's temperatures are expected to reach 90. For the latest forecast from FOX 17, click here.