Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

‘FaceApp’ craze spreading over social media, and prompting security scares

Posted 11:50 AM, July 17, 2019, by

FOX 17 - If you haven't seen the latest "FaceApp" craze of people posting their "aging" pictures, you may be seeing new concerns about the privacy of your photos and whether or not your photos are now in the hands of the Russians.

Internet rumors, social media posts and some news reports are saying that when you upload your photo to the app, you are giving permission for all your photos to be accessible by the app developers, who just happen to be based in Russia.

However, Forbes.com is reporting, by searching through the FaceApp servers, those servers are actually not in Russia, but in the United States, hosted by Amazon. TechCrunch.com posted a response to the rumors from FaceApp saying that photos are all hosted in "the cloud" and data is not transferred to Russia. Also, the app is usable without logging in, and almost 99% of the users do not create logins, which then gives the company some data.

So, this latest craze is probably similar to all previous internet/social media crazes: relatively harmless, but if you don't want your photos out there, don't share them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.