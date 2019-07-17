× GR breaks ground on park improvement projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews broke ground on projects Wednesday to make upgrades at three Grand Rapids parks.

Work on Lookout, Belknap and Reservoir parks will begin this summer. The $590,000 projects are funded by a 2013 voter-approved millage.

Lookout Park will receive upgrades to walkway and lighting, two swinging benches and other things to improve the view of downtown.

Reservoir Park is getting a new walkway benches, picnic tables and trees.

Belknap Park’s restrooms will be upgraded along with electricity and fencing at the pickleball and bike polo courts. A 10-foot asphalt bike trail will also be installed, connecting the neighborhood to Division Avenue. A bike repair station will be installed along the trail near the bike polo courts.