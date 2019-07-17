Have fun with a summer getaway at Soaring Eagle Resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a zoo at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel! Come meet Wednesday the Camel and his animal friends this Friday at the Family Petting Zoo. It's free and open to the public from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. So come on down and give these animals some love.

Christmas has come early at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Surprise the kids for the holidays during the Christmas in July Sale. Grab your chance now to book for the first three weeks in December for an overnight stay starting at $99 a night for a standard room and waterpark passes. Plus for an additional $25 parents can get a Surprise Box for their child which includes a mascot doll, coloring book and crayons, and a waterpark drink cup. Book now through July 31 by calling 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Charlie Wilson and The Isley Brothers are taking the stage on July 19. Wilson has 10 number one singles, 13 Grammy Award nominations, a New York Times Best-Selling Memoir, and on-going sold-out coast-to-coast arena tours, so don't miss out on this high energy show.

There's still time to get tickets for Tim McGraw on August 10. He's one of the biggest touring artists in the history of country music. His career includes 43 number one radio singles, 16 number one albums, and countless industry awards and accolades.

A new summer concert just added to the lineup, Steely Dan with special guest Rick Derringer taking the stage on August 30. Steely Dan is an American Jazz-rock band, founded in 1972 by core members Walter Becker and Donald Fagen. Rolling Stone has called them "the perfect musical antiheroes for the Seventies." After Becker's death in 2017, Fagen had kept the band together touring around the country. Some of their albums include "Pretzel Logic" and "Everything Must Go."

Music duo Florida Georgia Line just added to the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Outdoor Concert Lineup with special guests Chris Lane. They'll take the stage on Sunday, September 8. Their song "Simple" is surging on the country charts, as the lead single off their anticipated fourth studio album. Also, the kings of collaborations are shattering records with three times platinum-certified number one meant to be with Bebe Rexha. Tickets start at $43.

They're making a comeback around the world and they can't wait to hit the road once again. Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on October 5. The American rock band formed in 1977 in Los Angeles. They are widely known for the top hits "Hold the Line", "Rosanna", and "Africa". The band has released 17 studio albums and has sold over 40 million worldwide. They've been honored with several Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009. Just a reminder these tickets and all others can be purchased by going to etix.com.

July 19 and 20 it's Lion King Weekend. Catch the movie and make Lion King silhouettes and play pin the tail on Simba. Also remember, glitter tattoos are available for just $5.

It's Pow-Wow weekend on July 26 and 27. Check out the Saginaw Chippewa Pow Wow going on at the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Campground. Also, enjoy storytime with Nokomis and make your own dream catcher.