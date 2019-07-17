Ionia bans cell phones at middle school

IONIA, Mich. – Middle school students in Ionia won’t need a cell phone in their back-to-school preparations.

The Ionia Board of Education decided Monday night to ban cell phones during school hours at Ionia Middle School for the upcoming year. Any student seen using a phone will have the phone confiscated and a parent will have to retrieve the phone from the school office. The student will not be able to get the phone back on their own.

The board cited academic performance and social development as the main reasons for banning phones.

You can read the whole statement here.