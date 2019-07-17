× Kohl’s to start early seasonal hiring

NEW YORK (AP/FOX 17) — Kohl’s is launching an early wave of hiring across 500 stores for back-to-school through the holiday season.

The hiring will kick off in August and include stores and distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers. The department store chain is also hiring 3,000 full-time and part-time workers for all stores nationwide.

In West Michigan, the Kohl’s stores on Alpine Avenue in Walker, Felch Street in Holland, Westnedge Avenue in Portage and at the Woodland Mall in Kentwood, are all hiring for the early seasonal positions.