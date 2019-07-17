Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kohl’s to start early seasonal hiring

Posted 10:59 AM, July 17, 2019, by

SAN RAFAEL, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Customers leave a Kohl's store on November 12, 2015 in San Rafael, California. . (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP/FOX 17) — Kohl’s is launching an early wave of hiring across 500 stores for back-to-school through the holiday season.

The hiring will kick off in August and include stores and distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers. The department store chain is also hiring 3,000 full-time and part-time workers for all stores nationwide.

In West Michigan, the Kohl’s stores on Alpine Avenue in Walker, Felch Street in Holland, Westnedge Avenue in Portage and at the Woodland Mall in Kentwood, are all hiring for the early seasonal positions.

 

