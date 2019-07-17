Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Little boy selling ‘ICE COLD BEER’ prompts several calls to cops – but it’s all paying off

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah – A young boy in Utah found a good way to get some business, even after neighbors called the police on him.

The Brigham City Police Department posted a photo of the boy and his drink stand on Facebook.

The post states:

“This young man, in the area of 600 South 200 East, has a twist on a lemonade stand. Yep, he’s selling beer … ROOT BEER, that is. His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently its paid off as business has been good.”

