Beach Hazards and Air Quality alerts in effect for Thursday

Man charged for alleged rape at Muskegon elementary school

Posted 5:08 PM, July 17, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl at a Muskegon elementary school has been charged.

Lorenzo Murray has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Nelson Elementary School between September 2016 and September 2018.

Authorities said Murray worked as a contractor at the school through a third-party agency. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was still employed or what agency it was.

His next court date has not been scheduled yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.