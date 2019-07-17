× Man charged for alleged rape at Muskegon elementary school

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl at a Muskegon elementary school has been charged.

Lorenzo Murray has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Nelson Elementary School between September 2016 and September 2018.

Authorities said Murray worked as a contractor at the school through a third-party agency. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was still employed or what agency it was.

His next court date has not been scheduled yet.