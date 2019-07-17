Beach Hazards and Air Quality alerts in effect for Thursday

Man dies after being pinned under concrete slab in Michigan

Posted 5:53 PM, July 17, 2019, by

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being pinned under a slab of concrete that fell on him while he was working on a porch at a Michigan home.

Officers with the Grand Blanc Township Police Department responded Tuesday and learned that the 67-year-old man had been trying to remove the concrete slab when it collapsed. An officer and others quickly lifted the slab off the man and he was taken to a hospital, where police said he died.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released. Police Chief Ron Wiles described the man as a relative of the homeowner and said what happened was a “tragic, freak accident.”

The home is located in Genesee County, near Flint, about 45 miles northwest of Detroit. The death is under investigation.

