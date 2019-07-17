× Man dies in fire near Battle Creek

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person is dead after a house fire in Calhoun County Wednesday morning.

The fire happened on Montford Street near Capital Avenue, just outside the Battle Creek city limits.

The Calhoun County Sheriff says that crews were called to the home just before 7:00 a.m. and heavy smoke was coming from building. Responders found a 58-year-old man dead on the main floor of the home.

The cause of the fire and the man’s death is under investigation.

We’ll have more details when they become available.