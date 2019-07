GRANDVILLE, Mich. – The man accused of two indecent exposures incidents in Kent County has been sentenced to 100 days in jail.

Jacob Forbes was sentenced in Grandville. The sentence includes 24 months of probation and fines and court costs. Forbes has received credit for 50 days already served.

Forbes pleaded ‘no contest’ to exposing himself at Rivertown Crossings Mall and at Millennium Park in May.