MSP investigating St. Joseph County break-in

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after someone broke into a business Wednesday in St. Joseph County.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. at a building on M-66 south of Marvin Road in Nottawa Township, north of Sturgis.

The suspect is believed to have parked their vehicle on M-86 near M-66 during the incident.

Authorities believe the break-in is related to a series of other incidents and businesses in St. Joseph and Calhoun counties where only money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.