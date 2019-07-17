Beach Hazards and Air Quality alerts in effect for Thursday

MSP investigating St. Joseph County break-in

Posted 6:35 PM, July 17, 2019, by

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after someone broke into a business Wednesday in St. Joseph County.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. at a building on M-66 south of Marvin Road in Nottawa Township, north of Sturgis.

The suspect is believed to have parked their vehicle on M-86 near M-66 during the incident.

Authorities believe the break-in is related to a series of other incidents and businesses in St. Joseph and Calhoun counties where only money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.