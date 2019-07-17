New zipline opens at Craig’s Cruisers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Craig's Cruisers Family Fun Center continues to expand with its new outdoor zipline.

Riders will experience a bird's eye view from 130 feet in the air, propelling 650 feet over the mini-golf courses and outdoor go-kart track.

"The zipline faces downtown Grand Rapids an in the evening the city lights look incredible," said Cait Thrasher, Marketing Manager with Craig's Cruisers.

Thrasher says the zipline was moved from its Silver Lake location to its Wyoming location and seats one or two riders at a time.

The ride's braking system ensures a safe and comfortable landing on every ride, and is considered the safest in the industry.

For more information, visit craigscruisers.com.