State stays Dumont Lake free of toxic algae

Posted 3:48 PM, July 17, 2019
Dumont Lake

Dumont Lake in Allegan Co.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. – Officials say that a recent test by the state show no toxic algae in Dumont Lake.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) performed the testing on Friday, with the results coming back Wednesday.

Pet owners at the Dumont Lake Campground recently contacted authorities saying that their dogs had been getting sick from being in the water in Dumont Lake.  A company had treated the lake for invasive plants with a herbicide earlier this month.

State officials had said that the herbicide was EPA and Department of Agriculture approved and there should be no side effects from the treatments.

