Teen, father facing charges in crash that killed man

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 15-year-old girl and her father are both facing charges in a crash that killed a man.

The crash happened June 21 on Bolen Road, south of Apple Avenue near Muskegon.

Authorities said the girl was backing out of a parking spot when she hit 84-year-old Earl Roomsburg, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor is charging the girl with operating a vehicle without a license causing death, a felony. Her father is facing a felony charge for allowing a minor to operate a vehicle causing death.

The girl didn’t have a license or a learner’s permit.