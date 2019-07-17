Beach Hazards and Air Quality alerts in effect for Thursday

Teen, father facing charges in crash that killed man

Posted 10:28 PM, July 17, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 15-year-old girl and her father are both facing charges in a crash that killed a man.

The crash happened June 21 on Bolen Road, south of Apple Avenue near Muskegon.

Authorities said the girl was backing out of a parking spot when she hit 84-year-old Earl Roomsburg, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor is charging the girl with operating a vehicle without a license causing death, a felony. Her father is facing a felony charge for allowing a minor to operate a vehicle causing death.

The girl didn’t have a license or a learner’s permit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.