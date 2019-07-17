This week’s heat wave doesn’t have to cost extra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN — Staying cool in extreme heat can often lead to a much higher energy bill.

If you pay extra attention to your household appliances, however, you could end up saving some money during the high heat.

The heat will be the worst beginning Thursday and will stretch into the weekend. If you have air conditioning, consumers energy recommends keeping your home at a temperature of 78 degrees when you are home as well as setting it higher when you are away.

Gerrits Appliance in Wyoming has some other tips to save money along with Consumers Energy's recommendations. During the hottest portion of the day, try to keep your refrigerator closed as much as possible. Brad Ensing with Gerrits Appliance says the temperature could rise between 5 to 8 degrees each time the fridge door opens.

A common thought that Gerrits was able to debunk is a gas stove will actually work in homes with no air conditioning when the day is the warmest. However, it is not recommended that it be used because it will add more heat to the home. If you must cook when it is hot, grilling outside or using your ventilation hood would be best.

If you have no air conditioning in your home or have a refrigerator outside, Gerrits also recommends wiping off the condensation that could occur on the seal. This would keep any mold from forming and potentially getting into your fridge. You can also apply Vaseline to the seals to provide an extra layer of protection from potential mold or mildew growth.