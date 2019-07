× Thousands without power in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy is working to restore power to thousands of people Wednesday evening in Grand Rapids.

The outage is impacting around 5,000 customers and was first reported around 5:49 p.m., according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map.

Services are expected to be restored around 8 p.m.

What caused the outage is still being determined.