What you need to pack for you next vacation

Posted 12:27 PM, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:26PM, July 17, 2019

Are you the "over packer" or "under packer"? Or do you pack the wrong things often?

Never fear, a travel agent with Cruise Planners, Lori Visser, will not only help you plan that perfect getaway but is also here with tips on making sure you aren't "that person" when it comes to packing all of the wrong things.

Trip #1: Family Cruise

  • Passports & Visas (important for every vacation)
  • Pack essentials in carrying on (medicine, swimsuits, etc. — can take a while to get suitcase)
  • Formal wear
  • Cruise line apps (reference Carnival’s chat feature)

Trip #2: Safari Honeymoon

  • Plan to wear layers (husband’s zip-pants)
  • First aid kit
  • A flashlight
  • Binoculars

Trip #3: European Vacation

  • A lightweight wrap to cover arms (for religious venues)
  • Maps (your wifi connection might be weak & you can point to items)
  • Wireless chargers/adapters

Trip #4: Tropical Vacation 

  • Sunglasses
  • Sunscreen (3 oz rule)
  • Bug spray (wipes vs. liquids)
  • Waterproof budget camera/smartphone waterproof bag
  • Cruise Planners-branded water bottle
  • Maxi dress to show roll technique

To learn more, visit cruiseplanners.com.

