2 hospitalized after crash in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash at a Portage intersection.

It happened around at 8:28 a.m. Thursday at Portage Road and S Shore Drive.

Police said a woman failed to yield at the intersection when trying to make a turn onto northbound Portage Road, causing a crash with a vehicle going south.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

