Apps you need to download planning your next road trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you in great need of a vacation? How about a road trip? Some people stress when it comes to planning a road trip, but here are some apps that will help plan the trip and make it easy to prepare too.

PackPoint

Time to hit the road! But before you go, make sure you’ve packed all the essentials for your road trip.

But how do you know you’ve packed everything? Thanks to Pack Point, you can create a customized packing planner to help you organize what you need to bring on your vacation.

Pack point will make a list of what you need to put in your suitcase based on your length of travel, weather at your destination, and the activities you’re planning to do on your trip.

Just punch in your travel details, and poof! You have a list. While you pack, you can check off the items you packed, plus edit the list for items you need to have that the add forgot.

Roadtrippers

Looking for some places to visit that are “off the beaten path”?

Roadtrippers will help you discover thousands of hidden gems in the united states, and even around the world.

The app has a trip planner, so you can plan your route from Point A to Point B so you can discover the types of places you love in between. There are even an instant fuel cost estimation and a function to explore places within a set distance from your route.

If your road trip is more than a day’s drive, you can search for places to stay nearby along your route. Plus, you can save places you want to visit for later in case you don’t have time to stop.

Waze

Of course, on every road trip, there’s going to be some roadblocks, not to mention traffic, accidents, and everything else that makes us feel road rage.

You can help lift the rage and avoid traffic jams the best you can with Waze. It’s like a GPS, but it gives you up-to-the-minute information on traffic, accidents, hazards, speed limits, and police warnings.

How? Thanks to other Waze users! Waze relies on the community to update conditions on the road. So if you see something, mark it on your map! Plus if the conditions are bad, the map will automatically find alternative routes through traffic if you’re driving in an unfamiliar city.

Have fun on your next grand adventure!