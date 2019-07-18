Excessive Heat Warning Issued for West Michigan

Biden, Harris are set for rematch in 2nd Democratic debate

Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) Marianne Williamson, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, former tech executive Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) take part in the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will get a debate rematch in the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates, while Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will share a stage to argue their progressive visions.

CNN randomly assigned 20 candidates to the two stages in a drawing broadcast live Thursday night. The debates are being held over two nights, July 30-31, in Detroit.

Sanders and Warren will appear on the first night, along with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; and author Marianne Williamson.

Appearing onstage July 31 along with Biden and Harris are New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; former Housing Secretary Julian Castro; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

