Bison burgers recalled over E. coli contamination fears

Northfork Bison Distributions Inc. is recalling its Bison Burgers & Bison Ground because they have the potential to be contaminated with E. coli.

This form of E. coli may cause diarrheal illness often with bloody stools.

Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious damage and even death.

The recalled Bison Burgers & Bison Ground were distributed across Eastern & Central U. S., to institutions and retail outlets.

The institutions that have Bison Burgers and Bison Ground in their inventory with the production date: February 22, 2019 – April 30, 2019, are urged to contact their distributor for a full refund. For the retail outlets, the Bison Burgers (4 x 4 oz) in question, with the expiration date up to October 8th, 2020, can be clearly identified by their blue boxes with the Northfork Bison logo prominently displayed.

Consumers who have purchased these Bison Burgers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Illnesses have been reported; the number and extent of which are currently under investigation.

Consumers with questions may contact the Company at 1-888-422-0623.

Link to Outbreak Investigation of E. coli Linked to Ground Bison from Northfork Bison Distributions, July 2019