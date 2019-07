Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead after a crash involving a bicycle and a semi truck.

The Grand Rapids Police Department tells FOX 17 that they first got calls about the incident near Turner Ave NW and 6th St NW at about 5:41 a.m. on Thursday, July 18.

Police say the bicyclist ran a stop sign and was hit.

Turner Avenue remains blocked off as police continue to investigate.