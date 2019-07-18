US 31 Bar-B-Q is located at 151 W. Muskegon Avenue, in Muskegon.
Dining with Dave – US 31 Bar-B-Q
-
Dining with Dave – Tony’s Pizza and Sub Shop
-
Man who threatened jumping onto US-31 charged with domestic violence
-
Dining with Dave – Fratelli’s Kitchen and Bar
-
Road Work: Detours introduced this week in Muskegon and Vergennes townships
-
Man threatening to jump from Muskegon overpass taken into custody
-
-
Billboard prank leads to hundreds of calls for Muskegon man’s birthday
-
Dining with Dave Bracket Final – The Win Tavern 33!
-
Dining with Dave – Stromboli’s Pizza in Borculo
-
Driver killed in crash on US-31 in Muskegon County
-
Dining with Dave – Bone Ends of Whitehall
-
-
Dining with Dave – Dan’s Diner
-
One person dead, one in custody, after shooting in Muskegon
-
Dining with Dave – Cross Roads Diner