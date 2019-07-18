Driver cited after hitting police car in construction zone

MARSHALL, Mich. – A Mississippi man was cited for hitting a Michigan State Police patrol car in a construction zone on Wednesday.

Police say they were positioned in a construction zone on westbound I-94 in Emmett Township at about 11:00 p.m. as part of an initiative to get drivers to slow down. The patrol car was fully marked, on the shoulder, and had all emergency lights activated. It was positioned at the beginning of the work zone.

The 76-year-old Winstonville, Mississippi man failed to merge at the start of the construction zone and drove his 2016 Chevy Silverado into a construction barrel. His vehicle then went into the construction zone and hit the patrol car.

No one was injured and damage was minor. The man was given a ticket by police.

Police are using the incident to remind everyone to slow down and be alert of construction zones.