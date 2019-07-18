Dynamite removed from building in Allegan

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for West Michigan

100 block of Grand in Allegan

100 block of Grand Street in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. – Police have removed six sticks of dynamite after a man found them in a basement in Allegan.

Michigan State Police and Allegan authorities went to the home in the 100 block of Grand Street Thursday afternoon. The man found the sticks of dynamite in the basement of the house and put them in his truck to take to authorities. He decided to call authorities before transporting them and they recommended he not move them himself. Crews responded and have removed the dynamite from the scene.

No explosions occurred and no one was injured.

