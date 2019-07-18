Excessive Heat Warning Issued for West Michigan

Posted 8:37 AM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:42AM, July 18, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning starting Thursday for the next three days.

The warning starts at Noon Thursday and runs through Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s with heat indices reaching 105 or higher starting on Friday.  Overnight temperatures will not drop below the mid to upper 70s.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for much of West Michigan. Beach Hazards Advisories are posted for the Lake Michigan shoreline for Ottawa, Muskegon and Oceana counties through Friday for strong currents and high waves.  Click here for all the current warnings and advisories.

We'll have more details on FOX 17 News throughout the day.  Click here for the latest forecast pages.

