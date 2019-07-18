Get your pets microchipped today for just $10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month and the Humane Society of West Michigan is offering a deal.

You can get your pets microchipped Thursday for just $10 at the humane society from 4 -6 p.m.

This allows for veterinarians to identify your pet if it ever gets lost. Both dogs and cats are eligible for microchip.

We spoke to the humane society ahead of today's event on why this is so important.

"The biggest thing is we`re recommending people take advantage of it," said Amy Stockero, Director of Development at Humane Society of West Michigan. "It is something where if you were to go to a clinic or things like that you can pay significantly more $10 is really a steal for you to get this done."

"Sometimes people are concerned about how big a microchip is, we actually have one. It`s the size of a grain of rice. Your animal will never feel it once it is injected. It just makes sure that it is the safest way to have it where they are brought back to you and brought back to their home," Stockero said.

You can pay by cash or credit card.

Pet owners are advised to bring cats in carriers and leave pets in their car until its your turn.