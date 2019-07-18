Excessive Heat Warning Issued for West Michigan

GR group connects to nature through ‘herping’

Posted 10:00 PM, July 18, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lizards, frogs and snakes are usually animals that make people squirm, but others are out in the woods searching for them.

A group of citizen “scientists” in Grand Rapids head to areas to go “herping,” or to search for different reptiles and amphibians.

Matt Cranmer has been going herping since he was a kid.

“No hiking trip is complete without flipping over a few logs here and there and seeing what we can find,” he said.

The West Michigan native is at the forefront of the local herping community.

“I think people are starting to become more aware of just how precious our environment is, and how we might be the last generation to experience some of these species,” Cranmer said.

Throughout the years, Cranmer has uncovered and photographed dozens of species native to the area.

His hobby also serves a greater purpose for statewide research.

“We photograph it, often we report our findings to the Michigan Herp Atlas Project, which helps researchers track which species on different parts of the state,” he said.

It’s a way for people of all ages.

“Getting kids involved is incredibly important teaching them the importance of biology just being outside, it’s a great time to spend time with family, and a phenomenal way to get kids involved with nature,” Cranmer says.

By the time he is finished herping, Cranmer said he hopes to come across a mud puppy, a type of aquatic salamander.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.