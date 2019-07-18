The GR Summer Project event is Saturday, July 20 at The B.O.B. Click here for more.
GR Summer Project
-
Movies coming to GR parks this summer
-
GR Summer Project aims to solve issues in community
-
#GRSummerProject Talent Showcase and Community Project Update on July 20
-
Upcoming events with the West Michigan Tourist Association
-
Movies in the Neighborhood Park coming this summer
-
-
GR hoping to make parks safer with new program
-
GR breaks ground on park improvement projects
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 21
-
Colorado town celebrates summer with snowfall
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 5
-
-
Enjoy the great outdoors and live music at GR Symphony’s Picnic Pops
-
Grand Rapids’ first and only food truck court opens April 20
-
GR pools, splash pads open for summer season