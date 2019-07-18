Grand Rapids Storm look to continue strong season at Brawl for the Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Storm AAU basketball team will host its annual Brawl for the Ball tournament this weekend.

NCAA division I coaches cannot attend due to new NCAA rules, but plenty of NCAA division II, NCAA division III, NAIA and Junior College coaches will be in attendance and the field for the tournament has actually grown.

"This year's field is bigger and better than ever" Storm director Jason Martin said. "I think people really enjoy coming to West Michigan and the event that we put on with the West Michigan Sports Commission and all of our other partners has grown to be one of the top events come July."

The Storm's 17u UA Rise team has a lot of talent and is having a great summer which they hope to continue at home this weekend.

"We have a new relationship this year with Under Armour and we have had an opportunity to play on their circuit, it's been great for our kids" Martin said. "From a wins and losses standpoint we've definitely won more than we've lost but more so from an exposure standpoint our kids have played in front of a whole bunch of college coaches all season long, got great hype, great exposure and great opportunities and that is really what we are looking for with our program."

Games start Friday at noon and run all weekend.