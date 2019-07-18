Excessive Heat Warning Issued for West Michigan

GRPD conducts ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in shooting investigation

Posted 9:15 PM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:26PM, July 18, 2019

Police investigate a scene on July 18, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a scene Thursday night in connection with a shooting.

Police said they conducted a high-risk traffic stop in connection with a shooting on the city’s west side after a report of people shooting at a car on McReynolds Avenue, east of Alpine Avenue.

The suspects fled the area, but officers believe they have located them on Grand Rapids’ southwest side.

Forensics and K-9 units were both at the scene on Shamrock Street SW near Century Avenue, just off US-131. Investigators have surrounded and searched a white Impala.

FOX 17 has a crew at the scene and is working to obtain more information.

