Hudsonville works on passing and pass defense at 7-on-7 tournament

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- The Hudsonville varsity football team hosted a 7-on-7 tournament on Thursday.

It was a chance to work on pass offense, pass defense and just see what players can do.

"We just want to see which kids can play with high effort, high intesity" Hudsonville coach Brent Sandee said. "Can they run, can they cover, can we handle adversity and just try and get better as we come out here and I think that is what all the coaches and programs are trying to do."

The competition can help with defense as much as offense.

"It is a lot of fun because as a linebacker you are usually telling the d-line what to do" senior linebacker Josh Hoekstra said. "Now you get to kind of just relax work on your pass game and it is just really fun."

Stevensville-Lakeshore won the tournament beating Kalamazoo Central in the final.