Man stabbed to death in Newaygo Co.; woman in custody

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is dead and a woman is in custody for a fatal stabbing overnight in Newaygo County.

Michigan State Police in Hart, Michigan say they were called to a home on Green Avenue, south of 124th Street at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night. There, they found Steven Woodrum, 30, dead from apparent stab wounds.

A 26-year-old woman from Grant, Michigan, has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident should call MSP in Hart at 231-873-2171.